Thousands gather in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine to hail slain teacher Samuel Paty

Floral tributes were left outside the college where Samuel Paty taught.
Text by: Paul Myers in Bata
Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine to pay tribute to the school teacher Samuel Paty who was murdered after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

“We’ve come to defend freedom of speech and to support the teachers,” said 39-year-old Mehdi who attended the silent vigil in his home town with his 11-year-old daughter. “We’re here to protest against all these acts of barbarism."

Nathalie Allemand, who was at the gathering with her son, said: “It was important to come with him so that he can begin to understand what’s happened,” she said. "He’s shocked.”

Paty was beheaded in a street near le college Bois d'Aulne on Friday afternoon just after school had broken up for the half-term holidays.

The attacker, Abdoullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Russian Chechen, was later shot dead by police.

Hours before Tuesday evening's march, MPs at the assemblée nationale observed a minute of silence in Paty’s honour. 

Homage

Against a background of flags at half-mast and the Republican motto inscribed on banners, the Richard Ferrand, the president of the assemblée, praised the memory of the history and geography teacher.

"We are united, upright and resolute in our fight against those who inspired his assassination,” said Ferrand.

“Because in Mr Samuel Paty, it is republican and humanist France that was cowardly and atrociously attacked."

Prime minister Jean Castex said: "The enemy is radical Islamism, it is a permanent threat. We are also paying the price of slackness. Bt today is the time for action."

On Tuesday, authorities ordered the temporary closure of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Pantin for its role in stepping up an online campaign against Paty’s actions.

Meanwhile, anti-terrorist police continued their investigation for Anzorov's accomplices. Six of the 16 people who were being questioned were released on Tuesday night.

Anzarov’s parents, grandfather and younger brother were among those released as well as the companion of the Islamist militant Abdelhakim Sefrioui.

On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron will lead a national homage to Paty at the Sorbonne.

