Lockdown in France: ‘Non-essential’ shop owners slam unfair competition

A man rides a bicycle in an almost deserted street in Paris on the first day of the second national lockdown.

Businesses absent from the list of commercial activities permitted during the new lockdown in France have denounced the “unfair competition” that could put their trade in peril.

Advertising Read more

As per the government decree for the new Covid-19 lockdown measures that took effect on 30 October, in addition to food stores -- opticians, pharmacies, supermarkets, sellers of construction materials, hardware, animal feed, office automation, tobacco and vaping as well as vehicle repairs, laundries and financial and insurance activities can remain open.

With a significant number of enterprises allowed to function, those forced to keep their shutters closed such as booksellers, florists, hairdressers and toy shops feel they are being unfairly treated.

Franck Mathias, spokesperson for the toy store chain JouéClub, said toys are an essential need for families in the lead up to Christmas holidays.

Owners of hairdressing salons, beauty institutes and florists too present the same argument. “Well-being and plants are essential to life.”

🗞️📰 Je comprends la colère des commerçants. C’est un vrai coup dur. Nous apportons à ces commerces et entreprises fermés un soutien économique massif et total, encore plus puissant que lors du 1er confinement (jusqu'à 10 000€/mois).



Mon interview ⤵️https://t.co/NmmRdoYbgO — Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) October 31, 2020

On Thursday, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo put forward an initiative aimed at helping small businesses, such as independent bookstores, saying that "culture is an essential part of life. It would be a mistake to sacrifice it."

She defended the need to maintain these outlets as a way of fighting the effects of loneliness and isolation, noted during the difficult conditions of the first lockdown.

And though these shops can do business via ‘click & collect’ in which customers can order items on the internet and collect them from the stores, online sales still represent a small part of the sales of these specialized stores.

According to Mathias, the government “has redistributed competitive positions.” He points out that in the case of toys, supermarkets can remain open and sell them. "They have already set up strong promotional campaigns to attract as many new consumers as possible.”

Supermarket chains seen as 'unfair competition'

Several mayors of small and medium sized towns such as Perpignan, Brive, Beaune, Valence, Chalon-sur-Saône and Colmar have taken the unilateral decision to allow non food shops, such as bookstores to open, supported by the association of French Mayors (AMF).

Michel Vieira, owner of the household appliances discount chain MDA says that the situation is inacceptable. “We were able to resist the first wave but we can no longer accept the breach of equality with supermarkets that sell our products.”

Laurent Milchior of Etam told the news channel BFM Business that the fact that customers will be able to buy their gifts in other stores is “unfair competition.”

The group La Maison de la Literie (bedding and manchester) announced on Friday that it was “initiating an interim relief before the administrative court of Paris", denouncing an “unjustified and disproportionate infringement of freedom of trade.”

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking on BFM on Sunday said he understood the anger of French business owners and reiterated that the government has announced a 15 billion euro package to support companies and workers during the lockdown.

He also said that the prime minister Jean Castex would address their concerns on Sunday evening.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe