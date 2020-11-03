Thousands of clusters investigated as French virus infections hit new high

The second virus wave has put the health system under renewed stress, with more than 3,700 Covid-19 patients now in intensive care.

France has logged a record 58,518 new coronavirus infections as the country’s Scientific Council warns the second wave of the epidemic sweeping Europe is unlikely to be the last.

Public Health Service data published Monday brought the number of total confirmed cases in France to 1,466,433, with almost 2,500 clusters being investigated. Hundreds of those are in nursing homes or aged-care facilities.

A further 418 deaths were recorded, bringing the countrywide toll to 37,435 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The second virus wave has put the health system under renewed stress, with more than 3,700 Covid-19 patients now in intensive care.

France was among several European countries to reimpose national lockdown orders. Non-essential businesses including restaurants, bars and shops have been closed until at least 1 December.

Schools remain open this time round, however, with people permitted to leave their homes for work, medical appointments, grocery shopping and exercise.

