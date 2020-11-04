French MPs reject extension to health state of emergency until February

French Health Minister Olivier Véran hit out angrily at MPs in the French National Assembly on Tuesday after his bid to persuade them to vote an extension of the official health state of emergency until February was rejected.

Advertising Read more

In France, declaring an official health state of emergency allows the government to impose special restrictions to deal with a major crisis, in this case the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health minister Olivier Véran arrived at the National Assembly (French parliament) on Tuesday after touring a hospital just south of Paris. He explained how he had visited the resuscitation unit and seen 2 young men under 40 fighting for their lives, pointing out that the virus did not just endanger older people.

“That is the reality”, he screamed, “If you do not want to hear it, then leave this place! That is the reality in our hospitals. You are busy debating while our medical staff are battling to save lives in hospitals”.

This comes as Covid infection rates soared in France, putting more pressure on intensive care units around the country.

The government had proposed an end date of mid-February but MPs finally voted that the current state of emergency should last only until 14 December.

Opposition MPs lined up to argue that it was important to allow a pause so that people could celebrate Christmas, on 25 December.

Among them Josiane Corneloup, of the right wing Les Républicains party, called for a review of the situation just before the school Christmas holidays.

Véran later lamented that too many MPs from the ruling LREM majority had failed to show up for the vote.

However, all may not be lost for the ruling party. The government still has a chance to get back the missing votes before the law is finalised on Friday.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe