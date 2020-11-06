Saudi princess robbed of €1.5 million-worth of luxury handbags and jewellery in Paris

The Organised Crime Division in Paris is investigating the theft of luxury Hermès luggage, Chanel furs and jewellery worth up to €1.5 million, stolen from an apartment belonging to a Saudi princess.

Advertising Read more

The robbery was found to have taken place when the Saudi princess returned to her large, plush Paris flat on Thursday morning for the first time since mid-August.

Thieves had escaped with some 30 Hermès bags worth €50,000, expensive jewellery including a Cartier watch worth €8,000 and haute couture fur coats.

Thieves entered the apartment in the upmarket avenue Georges V near the Champs-Elysées without forcing entry, a source close to the investigation told Le Parisien daily.

“Handprints were found on a trapdoor on the ceiling of the corridor,” the investigators said.

Police are waiting to question the 47-year old princess who has been hospitalised in a state of shock.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe