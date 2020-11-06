Saudi princess robbed of €1.5 million-worth of luxury handbags and jewellery in Paris
The Organised Crime Division in Paris is investigating the theft of luxury Hermès luggage, Chanel furs and jewellery worth up to €1.5 million, stolen from an apartment belonging to a Saudi princess.
The robbery was found to have taken place when the Saudi princess returned to her large, plush Paris flat on Thursday morning for the first time since mid-August.
Thieves had escaped with some 30 Hermès bags worth €50,000, expensive jewellery including a Cartier watch worth €8,000 and haute couture fur coats.
Thieves entered the apartment in the upmarket avenue Georges V near the Champs-Elysées without forcing entry, a source close to the investigation told Le Parisien daily.
“Handprints were found on a trapdoor on the ceiling of the corridor,” the investigators said.
Police are waiting to question the 47-year old princess who has been hospitalised in a state of shock.
