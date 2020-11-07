France's daily Covid-19 infections pass 60,000 for the first time

A mobile tent testing area is pictured in front of a pharmacy near Gare de Lyon in Paris, November 5, 2020.

French public health figures Friday showed 60,486 new coronavirus infections – the country's highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

Despite the new record, health authorities warned that figure may be even higher because the computer infrastructure is having difficulties coping with the huge increase of tests that have come in over the past weeks.

Meanwhile, some 405 coronavirus patients died in hospital in the 24 hours to Friday, bringing the total number of deaths for France to 39,865.

With Friday’s figures, France was the second worst hit country yesterday, after the US, with 132,540 new cases – the highest ever. On Thursday, France registered almost 60,000 cases as well.

The US also registered a record 1,248 deaths.

France and other European countries have re-enforced lockdown measures starting 30 October.

Europe is the global epicentre of a massive second coronavirus wave, with Italy registering 37,809 new cases, Poland (27,086 cases,) the UK (23,287), Spain (22,516) and Germany (22,246).

#COVID19 | Comment entretenir son masque en tissu au quotidien ?



⤵ 4 étapes à respecter pour l'entretenir pic.twitter.com/TPTIqrjmhm — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) November 6, 2020

