 Skip to main content
#Covid-19
#US2020
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
SECOND WAVE

France's daily Covid-19 infections pass 60,000 for the first time

Issued on:

A mobile tent testing area is pictured in front of a pharmacy near Gare de Lyon in Paris, November 5, 2020.
A mobile tent testing area is pictured in front of a pharmacy near Gare de Lyon in Paris, November 5, 2020. REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER
Text by: Jan van der Made with RFI
2 min

French public health figures Friday showed 60,486 new coronavirus infections – the country's highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

Advertising

Despite the new record, health authorities warned that figure may be even higher because the computer infrastructure is having difficulties coping with the huge increase of tests that have come in over the past weeks.

Meanwhile, some 405 coronavirus patients died in hospital in the 24 hours to Friday, bringing the total number of deaths for France to 39,865.

With Friday’s figures, France was the second worst hit country yesterday, after the US, with 132,540 new cases – the highest ever. On Thursday, France registered almost 60,000 cases as well.

The US also registered a record 1,248 deaths.

France and other European countries have re-enforced lockdown measures starting 30 October.

Europe is the global epicentre of a massive second coronavirus wave, with Italy registering 37,809 new cases, Poland (27,086 cases,) the UK (23,287), Spain (22,516) and Germany (22,246).

 

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.