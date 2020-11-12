60 percent of French people admit to violating lockdown rules

Freedoms are greater than during France's first lockdown in the spring.

Sixty percent of French people have already flouted the rules of a second nationwide lockdown that took effect two weeks ago, an Ifop survey published Thursday has found.

Advertising Read more

The transgressors either invited family or friends into their homes (43 percent), or used the required travel certificate for purposes other than those indicated (24 percent).

A further 17 percent of respondents said their outings breached the authorised limit of one hour, while others violated the rules to find a partner, or potential sexual partner (9 percent).

Bonjour from #Paris20, where the Sunday market is open on #confinement2jour3 pic.twitter.com/uigkFC9nnX — mike woods (@mawoods) November 1, 2020

François Kraus, who heads Ifop's politics and current affairs department, told AFP that young people in particular – who were generally less worried for their health – were disrespecting the lockdown.

"This feeling of invincibility among some young people, especially those who live alone, means that they will take advantage of the general relaxation of rules to continue a kind of sociability,” he said.

Morale low

French restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses are closed until at least 1 December, with residents told to stay home.

Freedoms, however, are greater than during the first lockdown in the spring. Schools remain open, and people are allowed out for work, medical appointments, grocery shopping and exercise.

Despite this, restrictions during the second virus wave are taken a greater toll on mental health, with 28 percent of respondents saying morale was “bad”, compared to 20 percent in the spring. Thirty-eight percent of people reported sleep problems, a figure that rises to 44 percent among women.

The duration of the lockdown remain uncertain. With French unable to make plans for the Christmas holidays, more than half said the second lockdown has led to stronger feelings of sadness.

This survey included some 2,030 French people aged 18 and over, including a sub-sample of 1,094 employees.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe