French police suspended after beating of black man is caught on film

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday ordered the suspension of several police officers who were filmed beating up a black music producer.

Footage posted by the online news site Loopsider shows the man, identified only as Michel, being repeatedly beaten as he tried to enter a music studio in Paris’s 17th arrondissement.

The incident comes as concern grows over a new French bill that would criminalise filming police. The legislation, which is being pushed by the government, has prompted protests from civil liberties groups and journalists.

In a Twitter post, Darmanin said the IGPN police watchdog was investigating the alleged assault, which took place on Saturday as the man was being arrested.

Michel told reporters that he had been walking along without a face mask, which is against health regulations, and went into his music studio after spotting the police car.

He said the police then followed him inside the studio, where he was physically and racially attacked.

France has recently seen a spate of high-profile probes into police violence.

