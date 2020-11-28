Christmas figurine of maverick French medic Didier Raoult sells out

Professor Didier Raoult has inspired his own figurine, handmade by Fabienne Pardi, an artisan of traditional Nativity scene crafts.

A French craftswoman has taken inspiration from Covid-19 to create her latest Christmas nativity figurine – and her rendition of rebellious French virologist Professor Didier Raoult has already sold out.

Fabienne Pardi is what the French call a "santonnière", an artisan who makes small figurines used to create traditional, and not-so-traditional nativity scenes at Christmas time, based on time-worn techniques from the Provence region of southern France.

This year, she felt inspired to include a personality who marked the news in 2020.

Professor Didier Raoult, a doctor from Marseille, became a media phenomenon with his controversial use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients infected with Covid-19.

Professor Didier Raoult has inspired his own figurine, handmade by Fabienne Pardi, an artisan of traditional Nativity scene crafts. © Fabienne Pardi/Arts Direct

It took Pardi over three hours to handpaint each 7cm clay figurine, dressed in a lab coat, with the signature long grey hair and glasses, and carrying a test tube.

Pardi has been running the family business in Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer since 1991, taking over from her father Henri Pardi who founded it in 1949.

A French santonnier working to make small figurines used in Nativity scenes at Christmas time. (illustration) © RFI/Cyril Etienne

Honouring heroes of the medical world

Each year she makes around 1,800 figurines, known as ‘santons’, some based on traditional characters of the nativity scene – baby Jesus, Joseph, Mary – but mostly local heroes, such as farmers, animals, shopkeepers and children.

It’s not the first time Pardi, who originally trained as a nurse, has been inspired by the world of medicine.

Nurse 1890, a figure made by Fabienne Pardi, an artisan from the south of France for the Christmas Nativity scene 2020. © Fabienne Pardi/Arts Direct

In her collection is a nurse with a Red Cross uniform circa 1890 and a Doctor treating the plague in 1720, with his staff to keep sick people at bay, wearing a 'beak-like' mask for protection – the ancestor to the famous FFP2.

Her 2020 Didier Raoult, of which she made around 50 pieces, has already sold out – with a price tag of 35 euros each. It's a welcome surprise, since artisans like Pardi are unlikely to have the usual full exposure at Christmas markets with coronavirus health restrictions in place.

