France's top court orders review of attendance limit in places of worship

Devotees attend Sunday mass at the Saint-Sulpice Church in Paris under strict sanitary rules,

France's highest court, the Council of State, has given the government three days to review its 30-person limit in places of worship, imposed as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease.

Advertising Read more

Several Catholic organisations appealed to the council to challenge the limit, saying it did not take into account the size of churches.

The council found in favour, saying the measure was not proportionate to coronavirus infection risks.

The French Bishops' Conference (CEF) hailed the Council’s decision, saying that “reason had been restored".

Places of worship were allowed to reopen across France from 28 November under a strict health protocol, as the second Covid-19 lockdown began easing.

Most major mosques in and around Paris decided to remain closed. Rectors denounced the 30-person restriction as "unmanageable", saying they should not have to choose who can attend prayers.

Par sa décision du 29 novembre 2020, le juge des référés du Conseil d’État a retenu le caractère disproportionné de la mesure gouvernementale qui limitait à 30 le nombre de personnes autorisées à assister aux cérémonies religieuses dans les lieux de culte.https://t.co/t0IhI3U9az pic.twitter.com/o4WNTvfAdK — Église Catholique (@Eglisecatho) November 29, 2020

Extreme social distancing

Lawyers for the CEF argued that the limit was measure as “unnecessary, disproportionate and discriminatory”.

“If the Saint-Sulpice church, with its 6,170 square meters, can only accommodate 30 people, this equates to 205 square meters per person – while for traders the limit is eight square meters,” Franck Bouscau, representative of the Civitas association, said.

Interior ministry representative, Pascale Leglise, denied any discrimination against religious groups on the part of the government.

She said that France was not the only one to have taken such a measure, adding that comparing the situation of shops and places of worship was irrelevant.

“In a store, people pass by, they do not hold conversations, do not sit next to each other,” she noted, pointing out that theatres, cinemas, bars and restaurants all remained closed.

(with agencies)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe