One in ten French admit escaping to their holiday homes during second lockdown

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks past a closed hair and cosmetic shop in a street in Paris during the second nationwide lockdown.

If the vast majority of French people remained in their usual residence, 10 percent took refuge in their holiday homes during the second lockdown, according to a poll for France Info and France Bleu published on Monday.

The Odoxa-CGI poll published by France Info and France Bleu shows that around 10 percent of French people left their main residence in October. That represents more than five million people, one million more than during the first lockdown last spring.

It's an "exodus" which has mainly concerned the big cities.

Twice as many students returned to their parents' homes: 31 percent in total, 10 points more in the under-25 category than for the first lockdown.

Concerning remote working, only 9 percent of the working population has respected it full time, which is half as many as during the first lockdown.

And even if this lockdown has been less strict than the first one with the schools kept open or the possibility of going out more often, the morale of the French is not at its highest.

Sixteen percent of those questioned spoke of a deteriorating family climate, a figure up by 7 points compared to the spring. Nearly half of young people say they are depressed.

Concerning the management of the crisis, even if more French people think it has improved, they remain critical of the government. Nearly two thirds do not find the government up to scratch.

