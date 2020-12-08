Prosecutors request 5 years to life for suspects in Charlie Hebdo trial

This courtroom sketch created on December 4, 2020, shows Charlie Hebdo's lawyer Richard Malka at the "Tribunal de Paris" courthouse during the trial of 14 people suspected of being accomplices in the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher jihadist killings.

Prosecutors in France have asked for sentences ranging from five years to life in prison for 14 suspected accomplices of the Islamist gunmen who murdered cartoonists and other staff at the satirical weekly, and killed hostages at a Jewish supermarket in Paris in 2015.

Sixteen people were killed in the attack on 7 January at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, and in a hostage-taking three days later.

One of the three assailants, all of whom were killed by police in gunfights, also shot dead a policewoman.

Those who have been on trial since September are accused of providing varying degrees of logistical support to Charlie Hebdo killers Cherif and Said Kouachi and to supermarket hostage-taker Amedy Coulibaly. They deny the charges.

Three of the 14 suspects are being tried in absentia. One of the fugitives, Hayat Boumeddiene, was Coulibaly’s girlfriend at the time of the attack. She fled to Syria shortly after the Paris murders.

Prosecution demands

Prosecutors have called for a prison term of at least 20 years for Boumeddiene. They claim she played a significant role in the preparation of the attacks. "She has never denied the validity of the Coulibaly’s action,” prosecutors told the court. “She has become an instrument of propaganda of the Islamic State Group,” they added.

Judges have been asked to imprison Ali Riza Polat for life. The 35-year-old French-Turkish national was presented during the trial as Coulibaly's right-hand man. He is accused of helping Coulibaly and the Kouachi brothers secure weapons.

Polat admitted to the court that he had taken part in various "scams" but denied any knowledge of what Coulibaly, who had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group, and his accomplices were planning.

Polat's co-accused, including two men who spent time in jail alongside Coulibaly, also denied any part in the attacks and rejected allegations of being radicalised.

Lawyers for the defendants will begin their summing up on Wedensday.

