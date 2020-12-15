As France swaps lockdown for curfew, what are the new rules?

The French government’s second Covid-19 lockdown is to be lifted on Tuesday and replaced by a curfew. People will be able to move about freely during the day, but authorisation forms will be required between 8pm and 6am, with the exception of Christmas Eve. However, there will be no exemption on New Year’s Eve, as had been hoped.

As the easing of restrictions begins, bars and restaurants are to remain closed until at least 20 January. The reopening of museums, cinemas and theatres has been pushed back three weeks from the 31 December date previously announced.

Daytime freedom

The 20km, three-hour travel limit is now gone, with people allowed to go anywhere in France, or abroad, including during Christmas. But justification for being outside between 8pm and 6am will be required, and there will be fewer cases for exception.

People will not be allowed out for shopping or physical exercise, as was the case during lockdown. Travel to or from work, of for important family or health reasons, will be accepted. Exceptions are also in place for those who need to take out their pets such as dogs.

Travellers who take long-distance trains will be allowed to arrive at their destination outside the curfew times, as well those travelling by plane, provided they can produce valid documentation.

C'est en France que l’épidémie est aujourd’hui la mieux maîtrisée par rapport à nos voisins européens.

L'amélioration marque toutefois le pas depuis une semaine : nous sommes sur une sorte de plateau.

La partie est donc loin d’être gagnée. pic.twitter.com/zDCuVGVZFY — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) December 10, 2020

There are no restrictions people coming to France from within the European Union.

The rules will be applied strictly, the government has warned, with those who flout the rules facing fines of €135 (for first-time offenders).

Health officials have recommended all social and family gatherings be kept to a maximum of six adults, but the limit will not be enforced.

Back to sports for kids

Gyms across France are to remain shut, but swimming pools and sports centres for minors will be allowed to reopen, with the exception of any contact sports.

All sports activities will have to respect the curfew, allowing participants sufficient time to have returned home by 8pm.

At ski resorts, under 18s will also be allowed access lifts, which remain closed to the general public, if they are with a registered ski club.

Professional athletes, physical education students and people with therapeutic needs will be granted exemptions to practise their sports.

President Emmanuel Macron said in order to take the next step towards resuming normal life, new Covid-19 infections would have to drop to around 5,000 per day.

But the weekly average remains consistently above 10,000 cases, and the figure appears to be on the rise once again.

