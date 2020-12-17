France to plant 50 million trees to prepare for warmer temperatures

France's government said Wednesday it would plant 50 million trees in a 200-million-euro project to prepare for warming temperatures in the country's forests. Some French forests, including in the Gironde region shown here, are increasingly marked by hot and dry conditions in summer months.

France’s government says it plans to launch a 200-million-euro programme to repopulate forests in preparation for a warmer climate in the future and to associate public school pupils with the effort.

Agriculture, Food and Forests Minister Julien Denormandie said on Wednesday the 50 million trees would be planted in a 200-million-euro plan anticipating warmer temperatures in decades to come.

Finding tree species adapted to the warming climate affecting average temperature in France, as well as enough seeds and plants, will be a huge challenge, especially nurseries, the minister told video-on-demand site Cultivonsnous.tv.

“Take ash groves as an example,” Denormandie said. “Ash trees need certain humidity, and there are plenty of places where we know that if we replant ash trees, in 30 or 40 years they will not be able to resist.”

The minister indicated the plan would imply sustainable use of forest resources, as opposed to critics who want to leave forests untouched in the name of environmental protection.

“A forest must be protected and cultivated, just as the land is protected and cultivated,” the minister said.

The minister said he wanted to associate public schools with the project in order to build awareness of the stakes of climate change.

“Giving pupils the chance to witness how a repopulation and reforestation plan works is a great opportunity to make them part of the projects,” Denormandie said.

(with AFP)

