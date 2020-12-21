Skip to main content
#Covid-19 vaccine
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
FRANCE – COVID-19

France says it will start vaccinating against Covid-19 on Sunday

Issued on:

France said Monday it planned to launch its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday. It will have the green light to do so if the European Medicines Agency approves a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech later in the day.
France said Monday it planned to launch its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday. It will have the green light to do so if the European Medicines Agency approves a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech later in the day. © menahem kahana AFP/Archives
Text by: RFI with Mike Woods Follow
3 min

France will launch its Covid-19 vaccine programme on Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Véran said Monday, beginning with the most vulnerable members of the population. Europe’s medicine regulator was to give its first ruling on a Covid-19 vaccine later in the day.    

Advertising

Véran said France was on track to begin its first Covid-19 vaccination campaign within seven days, which would involve beginning on a small scale and reserving doses for the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly. 

“We will start to give the vaccinations in France on Sunday,” Véran wrote on social media. 

“First in line will be the most vulnerable, who will undergo a medial text, receive information and give their consent. We will begin slowly, with respect to safety and to our ethical engagements.” 

France will have the green light to starts its campaign if the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s regulatory body for vaccines and other medicines, approves the vaccine developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech later on Monday. 

The EMA’s stamp of approval would put France and other European Union member states on track to start inoculations within a week. The EMA said it would aim to assess another vaccine, developed by US laboratory Moderna, on 6 January. 

Véran said the vaccine should be effective against an extra-contagious variant of the new coronavirus whose detection in Britain at the weekend has made for new lockdown measures and travel restrictions. 

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.