France to naturalise foreign frontline Covid-19 workers as reward for their efforts

Foreigners in France whose jobs expose them to high Covid-19 risks will be naturalised quickly for their commitment during the pandemic. This is according to the French Interior Ministry.

In September, the ministry had invited people who "actively contributed” to the fight against the novel coronavirus to apply for fast-track naturalisation.

According to the office of Marlene Schiappa, junior minister for citizenship, of the nearly 3,000 people who responded, 74 had already obtained citizenship and 693 more were in the final stage of the process.

"Health professionals, cleaning ladies, childcare workers, checkout staff: They all proved their commitment to the nation, and it is now the turn of the republic to take a step towards them,” the statement added.

Additionally, immigration authorities have been ordered to reduce the residency period needed for citizenship to two years from the usual five in the case of “great services rendered.”

