Skip to main content
#Covid-19 vaccine
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Covid-19

France to naturalise foreign frontline Covid-19 workers as reward for their efforts

Issued on:

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020.
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER
Text by: Agencies | RFI Follow
2 min

Foreigners in France whose jobs expose them to high Covid-19 risks will be naturalised quickly for their commitment during the pandemic. This is according to the French Interior Ministry.

Advertising

In September, the ministry had invited people who "actively contributed” to the fight against the novel coronavirus to apply for fast-track naturalisation. 

According to the office of Marlene Schiappa, junior minister for citizenship, of the nearly 3,000 people who responded, 74 had already obtained citizenship and 693 more were in the final stage of the process. 

"Health professionals, cleaning ladies, childcare workers, checkout staff: They all proved their commitment to the nation, and it is now the turn of the republic to take a step towards them,” the statement added. 

Additionally, immigration authorities have been ordered to reduce the residency period needed for citizenship to two years from the usual five in the case of “great services rendered.”

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.