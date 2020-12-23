French judges order release of policemen held over beating of Michel Zecler

Investigating judges have ordered the release of two police officers detained since 30 November for the savage beating of music producer Michel Zecler, according to a judicial source quoted by the news agency AFP.

Advertising Read more

The source said the two officers will be subjected to strict judicial supervision, with a ban on contacting the victim and others under investigation, on holding a weapon and on exercising the profession of police officer.

Additionally, the officers have been banned from entering the 17th arrondissement of Paris, where the producer's music studio is located, and will also be required to pay a deposit of 5,000 euros.

At the end of their interrogation at the Paris court on Friday and Monday, the two policemen filed a request for release with the investigating judges, who granted it. The prosecutor's office did not oppose their request subject to placement under strict judicial supervision, the judicial source said.

On 21 November, Zecler, a black man in his early 40s, was beaten up by police officers at the entrance to his music studio and later on the street. The incident, captured both on closed-circuit television and mobile phone and published by the online news site Loopsider, contradicted the initial police report of the arrest.

Four police officers were detained, with three of them specifically probed for using racial violence as well as for making false statements. A fourth officer, suspected of throwing a tear gas canister into the studio, was charged mainly for "wilful violence by a person in authority".

The incident caused outrage across France with celebrities and politicians denouncing the officers' actions.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe