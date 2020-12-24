Macron showing signs of improvement: Elysée Palace

Macron says he was careful and well-protected but still contracted Covid-19.

French President Emmanuel Macron may be released from isolation today. On Wednesday, the Elysée said he was showing signs of improvement after testing positive for Covid-19 on December 17.

Advertising Read more

President Macron may today leave La Lanterne residence in Versailles, where he is spending the isolation period, if he has no fever or does not show any other Covid-related symptoms.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who was in close contact with the President, is now out of self-isolation.

Macron tested positive for Covid-19 on last week, showing symptoms of fatigue, headache, dry cough and muscle aches. Self-isolated in his official residence in Versailles from where he is conducting meetings remotely, Macron in his message on December 18 said he would be providing daily updates on his health.

All previous updates stated that Macron was in a “stable” condition.

The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world who have contracted Covid-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Johnson took to Twitter to wish Macron a prompt recovery.

Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 17, 2020

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez, who held talks with Macron earlier, is isolating himself until 24 December.

EU chief Charles Michel had also announced he would self-isolate after meeting Macron.

Meanwhile, France will launch its Covid-19 vaccine programme on Sunday beginning with the most vulnerable members of the population.

(with Reuters and AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe