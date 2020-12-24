Notre-Dame Cathedral holds first Christmas Eve concert since 2019 fire

Soprano Julie Fuchs, cellist Gauthier Capuçon, singers from the Notre Dame choir and its director Henri Chalet gathered for the first time for the Christmas Eve concert inside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The traditional Christmas Eve concert has been recorded at Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, under strict security measures. The event, held for the first time since the landmark was ravaged by fire in April 2019, will be broadcast on Thursday evening across France.

Only eight singers out of the 160 forming part of the Notre-Dame choir were allowed inside the cathedral to perform for the Christmas Eve concert.

The security measures were “drastic” as a team of 25 people gathered on site to pre-record the event which will be broadcast on France 2 television at 11:30 PM in France on Thursday.

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit said holding the concert was important, especially in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, to share some Christmas cheer.

The performance is only the third event of its kind to be held at Notre-Dame after the massive fire on 15 April 2019 that nearly destroyed the Gothic masterpiece, a Unesco World Heritage site.

In June 2019, a small mass was celebrated in the Chapel of the Virgin Mary to about 30 people and this April, a prayer ceremony was held to mark Good Friday.

The artists wore yellow construction helmets, boots and blue overalls to conform to security protocols. They also had to face the biting cold. “Our fingers suffered,” said cellist Gautier Capucon. “But this is all part of the Christmas magic.”

The music performed had to be adapted to the exceptional circumstances: the children's choir could not be present, the number of singers drastically reduced.

"Ave Maria" by Franz Schubert and Jehan Alain is on the programme, as is Mozart's "Laudate Dominum". There will also be Christmas carols, including "Silent Night", as well as Gordon Lanford’s "Jingle Bells" and "Rise up shepherd" by Carl Davis.

“We wanted this concert to bring joy and reach everybody. I think people, more than ever, need some of the spirit of Christmas,” said Henri Chalet, the director of the Notre Dame choir.

