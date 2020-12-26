French resistance to Covid vaccine grows, with first jabs set for Sunday

French reticence towards the Covid-19 vaccine has increased by 13 percent in the last month, according to the latest survey, despite approval by the EU's top medical authority.

The percentage of people in France who plan to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has continued its downward trend, according to the latest government health survey, with just 40 percent now saying they would likely get the injection.

Advertising Read more

The CoviPrev survey, carried out by Santé Publique France, shows a 13 percent drop in respondents who "definitely or probably" plan to be vaccinated against the disease, compared to November.

The findings were released just as the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is being rolled out in France and across Europe, ahead of the first injections on Sunday.

The monthly survey, which is carried out on a population sample of 2,000 people, found that among the 1,194 people who did not wish to be vaccinated, 82 percent said the new vaccines are not safe.

Other arguments against showed people believed other means such as social distancing were sufficient to combat the virus.

Vaccin contre le Covid : les premières doses sont arrivées en France

➡️ https://t.co/QH6DPHTHjM pic.twitter.com/A2X1Mixb1f — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) December 26, 2020

The survey also shows the positive results on the efficacy of the vaccine, as well as the tolerance and safety of the first two vaccines in clinical trials, has not helped to convinced the population.

The government health said it was “essential to facilitate access to information on vaccines and vaccination on strategy and safety”.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe