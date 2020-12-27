France begins vaccinations, but only 13 percent 'certain' to volunteer for jab

Elderly residents of a retirement home near Paris became the first French recipients of a coronavirus vaccine that was on Sunday being rolled out across the EU in a coordinated campaign to inoculate some 450 million people.

A dozen residents and a doctor in the long-term care unit of the René-Muret hospital, in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Sevran, were given a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – just shy of a year after the crippling disease made it to France.

Next in line are residents of Dijon University Hospital’s Champmaillot geriatric centre, who will be given the shot Sunday afternoon, followed over the next two weeks by residents of retirement homes in the Paris, Lyon, Lille and Tours regions.

Fun fact as France and other EU nations administer their first COVID-19 vaccines: today was the birthday of vaccine pioneer Louis Pasteur, born December 27th 1822! https://t.co/3dD78F0YE0 — Alison Sargent (@sargentali) December 27, 2020

The European Union has secured contracts for more than two billion vaccine doses, with a goal of inoculating all adults throughout 2021.

Germany, Hungary and Slovakia reportedly jumped the gun ahead of Sunday’s planned vaccine rollout – giving the jab to dozens of elderly people just hours after the doses were delivered.

The French government said Saturday it was seeking to immunise nearly 15 million people by the summer, slightly extending its earlier target.

Residents of France’s 7,000 retirement homes should have received the shot by the end of February, by which time pensioners over the age of 65 will be eligible – followed by the rest of the population aged 16 and over from the spring.

Vaccine scepticism remains high in France, with a poll published Sunday by Le Journal du Dimanche finding a majority of people – 56 percent – do not intend to get vaccinated.

Of the 44 percent of people who are in favour of the vaccine, only 13 percent said they were "certain" to receive it.

France is one of only four countries in which a majority of citizens say they'll refuse the vaccine. The others are Lebanon, Croatia and Serbia.

