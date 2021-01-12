Deliveroo probed in France after couriers refuse kosher orders

Two Jewish restaurant owners in the eastern city of Strasbourg have filed a complaint against Deliveroo after at least one of its couriers refused to deliver their meals.

Advertising Read more

Prosecutors in Strasbourg confirmed that "an investigation is underway to identify the suspects" after the restaurant owners filed complaints.

The owners' lawyer, Raphael Nisand, said: "The owners recount basically the same scenario. They prepare an order and the courier asks, 'What kind of food is this?' The owner says 'It's Israeli food'."

"Then the courier said, 'Oh no, I don't deliver to Jews' and cancels the delivery," Nisand said.

He added that on Sunday he also filed complaints against the couriers as well as Deliveroo on behalf of the Consistoire israélite, the institution which administers Jewish worship, of the Bas-Rhin department.

Anti-Semitic discrimination

"The Bas-Rhin Consistory considers it unacceptable that deliverers working for Deliveroo openly practice anti-Semitic discrimination," its president Maurice Dahan said in a statement.

Deliveroo said it had contacted the two restaurant owners.

"We are taking this incident very seriously and immediately opened an internal inquiry," the British-based firm said in a statement, adding that, if the allegations are confirmed, any couriers involved would be fired.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe