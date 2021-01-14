Covid-19: French PM imposes nationwide 6pm curfew from Saturday

Skip to main content
"Be home by 6pm": the whole of metropolitan France will face the early evening curfew for at least 15 days, from Saturday, as the government moves to avoid a third wave of Covid-19.
"Be home by 6pm": the whole of metropolitan France will face the early evening curfew for at least 15 days, from Saturday, as the government moves to avoid a third wave of Covid-19. AFP - ALAIN JOCARD
The French prime minister has extended a 6pm curfew to the whole of metropolitan France, for at least 15 days, in order to slow the spread of Covid-19. In a national address, Jean Castex said situation was "fragile, but under control" and hailed his government's strategy as he announced stricter conditions for travellers entering France.

Castex said there would be no new national lockdown for now, but that if the epidemic got out of hand again, there would be a return to confinement.  

Schools are to remain open but stricter hygiene measures are to be imposed, as new strains of the coronavirus spread across France. 

The coronavirus has claimed more than 69,000 lives in France, the seventh highest death toll in the world.

