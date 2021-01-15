French court sentences Deliveroo courier who refused Jewish meals

A French court has sentenced a 19-year-old Deliveroo courier to four months in prison on discrimination charges after he refused to deliver meals from Jewish restaurants.

Two restaurant owners in the eastern French city of Strasbourg filed complaints last week after alleging the courier cancelled delivery orders after learning they were for "Israeli food".

One of the owners told the court that the man said "I don't deliver to Jews."

"French law prohibits discrimination of any kind. You have to respect everyone in this country," Judge Bertrand Gautier said at the trial.

The judge added that the courier, an Algerian who entered France on a tourist visa that has since expired, fraudulently used an associate's Deliveroo codes and had his proceeds transferred to the account of a third person.

Expulsion order at the end of sentence

The suspect was ordered to leave the country after serving his four month sentence, a deportation confirmed in a tweet by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Speaking via an interpreter, the courier admitted to cancelling the orders but denied saying he would not deliver to Jews.

The Israelite Consistory of the Bas-Rhin department had also filed a complaint against Deliveroo, which vowed to take immediate action if the allegations were confirmed.

"We are relieved by the conclusion of this inquiry, which allowed the identification of the person who carried out these hateful acts, thanks to close cooperation between Deliveroo and the police," Melvina Sarfati El Grably, the company's general manager for France, said in a statement.

