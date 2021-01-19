French Muslim leaders agree increased controls in effort against political Islam

Mohammed Moussaoui, president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (second from left), with other Muslim leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday.

The leaders of the French Council of the Muslim Faith have signed a charter in which they agreed to administer additional controls, notably on the appointment of religious leaders.They met with President Emmanuel Macron, who is pushing for a bill on Republican values, which includes a debate on the topic of separatism, in the wake of several attacks linked to Islamist extremists.

Advertising Read more

The charter which has been agreed paves the way for the creation by the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) of a National Council of Imams, responsible for certifying imams are allowed to practice in France.

In November, against a background of fear and anger in France after the involvement of a mosque in the campaign which led to the beheading of school teacher Samuel Paty, President Macron urged religious leaders to draw up a charter to dispel confusion over what Islam permits or prohibits, and make it clear that the Moslem faith is in line with the principles of the French Republic.

Emphasising the significance of the charter, the French president warned that if some mosques or Muslim organisations refused to sign the charter “we will draw the consequences”.

The charter comes as the French Senate begins examing a controversial bill on separatism, with some 51 articles and 1700 amendments ranging from issues of homeschooling, polygamy, to online harassment and the wearing of the headscarf.

What's in the Charter?

The charter agreed on Sunday between the different factions within the CFCM contains ten articles confirming the compatibility of Islam with French law. It rejects “extremist currents” within Islam.

The preamble states that the religious principles of Islam cannot supplant the principles behind France’s constitution and laws.

In a key development, the charter acknowledges the right of a Muslim to change religion or to reject all religion –a subject of considerable disagreement between the Muslim leaders involved in drawing up the charter.

In a reference to the beheading in October of Samuel Paty, who used cartoons of the prophet Mohommed in a lesson about free speech, the text of the charter also acknowledges the “essential role of the teacher in our society” and states that any disagreements with teaching staff should be resolved through dialogue or, in the last resort, in a court of law.

The charter affirms that the equality of women and men is a fundamental principle “also attested in the Coranic text” and reminds the faithful that “certain so-called Muslim practices have no basis in Islam.”

No discrimination tolerated

The text also rejects “all discrimination based on religion, sex, sexual orientation, ethnic background, state of health or handicap.”

On the question of so-called political Islam or Islamism, the charter commits to the aim of “combating the harnessing of Islam for political ends, to create confrontation and divisions within society”.

The declaration states that buildings such as mosques shall not be used for polemical addresses or for speeches about political conflicts taking place elsewhere in the world.

Amid concern over the influence of foreign countries that fund some mosques in France, the charter states that such buildings should not be used to promote Nationalist narratives in support of countries hostile to “our country, France”.

Alluding to anti-Muslim acts, the charter asserts that they are “the work of an extremist minority which should be conflated neither with the French state nor the French people.

“Denunciations of a so-called ‘state racism’, amount to defamation and exacerbate at the same time both anti-Muslim hatred and hatred of France,” the text declares.

“We appeal to our members not to distribute books, videos, blogs etc. promoting violence, hatred, terrorism or racism,” the charter adds.

Who is signing up?

The eight federations within the CFCM are linked to the different Muslim communities within France, including Moroccan, Algerian and Turkish traditions.

Five of the eight groupings have signed the charter and the remaining three say they are examining it more closely, with the intention of signing.

Under the French constitution, the state cannot finance religions but is allowed to fund cultural or social organisations with close links to religious communities.

Although President Macron didn’t specify the “consequences” for groups that fail to sign up, it seems certain that any state funding they receive would be withdrawn. Far right leader Marine Le Pen has called for a ban on any such organisations.

The idea is that the CFCM will swiftly set up a National Council for Imams – Macron hopes by the end of January - to certify and recruit imams who abide by the charter.

How important is it?

The document appears to be a historic first step towards the creation of a so-called Islam de France – an idea which has already been attempted by numerous French governments. This time the fractious groups within the CFCM have agreed a text but it is unclear how much practical impact the charter might have on the ground.

Tariq Oubrou, an Imam in Bordeaux, points out that the CFCM is an organisational body with no real influence over the practice of Islam on the streets.

He told the AFP news agency that the CFCM is responsible for logistical and administrative matters but that liturgical, pastoral and ethical matters are the preserve of the imams – who, he says, were not consulted over the text.

Such declarations describing the relationship between a religion and French law are not new in French history.

Historians regularly cite Napoléon’s decision to address the relationship between Judaism and France in 1806. The process included a questionnaire put to Jewish religious leaders which became the basis of declarations establishing the compatibility of Judaism with French law.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe