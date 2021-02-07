Towns devastated as rivers buckle across flood-stricken France

The square du Vert Galand is flooded by the River Seine after days of rainy weather in Paris.

Rainy weather this weekend has exacerbated major flooding across large swathes of France, where hundreds of residents living near rivers have been evacuated from their homes amid ongoing levels of high alert.

From Calvados, in Normandy, to the Dordogne, in the south west, water levels rose to devastating levels, impacting town centres, homes, orchards and vineyards.

Reinforcements were sent to Saintes, north of Bordeaux, after the Charente river flooded dozens of streets and homes. Mayor Bruno Drapron has urged authorities to declare a natural disaster.

Peak flood levels were expected to be reached at lunchtime Sunday in the neighbouring departments of Charente-Maritime and Charente, which have endured relentless floods since Friday.

"Two rivers are still on orange alert, the downstream Charente and the upstream Boutonne", said the local prefecture, warning 22 suburbs had been hit.

"More than 200 firefighters, gendarmes and police officers are still deployed in the field.”

France's weather agency put out a flood and snow warning, placing 10 areas around the country on alert on Sunday.

Meanwhile floods in another southwest department, Lot-et-Garonne, reached their highest level in decades, closing schools and blocking off dozens of roads.

In Paris, the River Seine overflowed its embankments for the fifth day. Water levels that had been stable since Wednesday rose again on Saturday to reach 4.50 metres, which is 6 metres above normal levels.

The Marne River to the east of Paris inundated several suburban towns, including Lagny-Sur-Marne.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has promised the government will declare a natural disaster “as soon as possible” – a move that would facilitate state aid and insurance payments.

