French Covid survivor, Europe’s oldest person, celebrates 117th birthday

Sister André, a French nun who beat Covid-19 in January, is the oldest known person in Europe and thought to be the second-oldest in the world. A month after testing positive, without showing any symptoms, she celebrates her 117th birthday on Thursday in Toulon.

Advertising Read more

Born Lucile Randon on 11 February 1904, Sister André, who took her vows in 1944, is the second-oldest person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

The supercentenarian, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, told French media this week that she didn’t even realise she had Covid at the time.

She tested positive for the coronavirus on 16 January but didn’t display any symptoms. She was isolated from other residents in the retirement home where she has lived since 2009.

Sister André is now considered to have fully recovered and planned to mark her birthday with some of her fellow residents.

David Tavell, a spokesman for the retirement home in Toulon in southern France, said she had been very lucky.

No fear of death

"She showed no fear of the disease”, he told Var Matin newspaper. “On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents."

When asked by French TV station BFM if she was scared about having Covid, Sister André said that she wasn’t afraid of dying.

"I'm happy to be with you,” she said. “But I would like to be somewhere else – to join my big brother, and my grandfather and my grandmother."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe