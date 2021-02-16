Grocery handouts and €1 meals: Hard times for students in France

Long-term measures, such as a subsidised grocery shop are in the works.

Deprived of part-time jobs and other sources of income, an increasing number students in France are facing financial distress, and have to queue up for food handouts to survive. RFI's Arnab Béranger has this report.

France is one of the few countries where schools have mostly remained open during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers have also been allowed to commute for professional reasons, though working from home has become the norm.

However, college students have been left out of the loop.

Ever since the first lockdown in March last year, colleges and universities in France have mostly remained shut, leading to significant disruption to student life in the country

A student picks up a food aid package during a distribution at the Saint-Jerome University campus in Marseille, southern France, on November 17, 2020. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) AFP - NICOLAS TUCAT

"Time has stopped"

Laurence Marion, Director of the Cité Universitaire international student campus in Paris, told RFI that students were hoping their term would start under normal conditions last September.

But that was not to be.

"The pandemic caught up with us, like everywhere in Europe", says Marion. "We had to cancel all welcome meetings and festive events."

In November last year, during France's second lockdown, universities remained shut.

Apart from certain science subjects, all courses were held online.

Campus life

A certain fatigue has set in amid students in France, Marion says.

"Student life is something that happens just once in your lifetime. They feel that they are missing out on this special moment in their lives."

Alone in their tiny student rooms, these special moments seem well out of reach, and many cases of depression amid students have been reported all over France.

For first-year students, Marion says, the situation is of particular concern, as most have never been acquainted with 'normal' university conditions.

A few weeks ago the French government announced that some students, including first-year students, would be allowed to return to campus for one day a week.

Alix a French student is seen in her room after receiving a food bag and some sanitary items from the Linkee association which offers all students, whether they have a scholarship or not, food baskets or meals already prepared freely twice a week, in Paris on January 28, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN

Student jobs

The economic crisis in the wake of the pandemic has gravely affected France's student population as far as jobs are concerned, Marion told RFI.

"Most of them get by with student jobs, a very dynamic economy in Paris" she says.

But with all cafés, restaurants and tourist attractions shut, the prospects of temporary student jobs are scarce, and many face financial hardship.

A student picks up a take away lunch at a Crous (Centre régional des oeuvres universitaires et scolaires) restaurant where one euro meal are served for students on February 9, 2021 in Paris. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) AFP - MARTIN BUREAU

Food packs and €1 meals

Helped by the French government, student organisation CROUS, along with the Restos du Coeur aid association are helping students in financial distress with free grocery packs and meals for one euro.

Adrien Liénard of the UNEF students' union thinks that while these measures help many students, many others are left wanting other resources.

"Ever since the second lockdown, a lot of students are just alone, and have severe financial problems," Liénard says.

"Some of them cannot even pay for internet access, nor do they have computers."

The UNEF student association helps by providing computers to the most needy students, so that they may continue their courses and not drop out of college.

Students in disarray

At the Cité Internationale, a Parisian haven for foreign students, yet other factors are at play.

"Apart from being away from their families, foreign students live in a society where access to health is not well understood, and on top of that, they do not understand French as well as their native language." says the institution's director Laurence Marion.

"Foreign currency exchange rates are also falling, causing scholarships from abroad to significantly diminish in value", Marion says.

Many students, such as those from Lebanon or from India, have been adversely affected, she adds.

Students attend a demonstration in Lille as part of a day of mobilisation within France to "defend the living and study conditions" of students while no date for resuming classes for all has been advanced, France, January 20, 2021. The placard reads "Tired students, suicide students". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Mobilizações e desfiles estão previstos em várias cidades da Franca. REUTERS - PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Come September

Amid other initiatives, the Cité Internationale offers multilingual psychological assistance for foreign students affected by the pandemic.

Long-term measures, such as a subsidised grocery shop are also in the works.

"We try our best so that students do not drop out of their excellent study programs. We are trying not to let the crisis affect tomorrow's talents".

At present, with the looming threat of Covid-19 variants, the future of France's student population remains uncertain.

"We all hope for a return to normal life in September, at the start of the next university year", Marion says optimistically.

