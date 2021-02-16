National Assembly to vote on contraversial anti-separatist bill, after weeks of debate

A poster reading "I am Samuel" and flowers lay outside the school where slain history teacher Samuel Paty was working, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack" against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb Friday, urging the nation to stand united against islamist extremism.

Following two weeks of intense debate, French deputies are due to vote this Tuesday on a bill against Islamist "separatism." Although the legislation is expected to be passed by a parliamentary majority, many opposition MPs say the law is irrelevant and doesn’t go far enough.

Advertising Read more

The law being proposed to the National Assmebly today aims to crack down on Islamist radicalism, which the government says will shore up France's secular system, but is seen by some critics as an affront to religious freedom.

Ahead of today's vote, French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to gain ground on far-right leader Marine Le Pen ahead of 2022 elections by seizing votes on the right, with tough-talking interior minister Gérald Darmanin vowing to crack down on radical Islamism and "home-grown" separatists.

During a debate last Thursday night, Darmanin visibly shocked Le Pen, and surprised his own party colleagues with a remark accusing the National Rally leader of being "soft" on Islam.

The legislation being presented before parliament today has been dubbed the 'anti-separatism bill', and would tighten rules on issues ranging from religious-based education to polygamy as ministers fear Islamists are creating communities separate from France's staunchly secular identity.

"Our country is sick from separatism, above all Islamism which is damaging our national unity," Darmanin told parliament when it started debating the bill earlier this month.

La loi confortant le respect des principes de la République renforce la liberté de culte et apporte des réponses concrètes au repli identitaire et au développement de l’islam radical. #RTLMatin pic.twitter.com/8QWcar5Dac — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) February 16, 2021

It has been debated in a highly charged atmosphere following three attacks late last year carried out by radical Islamists, including the beheading in October of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his pupils cartoons of the prophet Mohammed.

The "devil's in the detail"

Presented as a remedy against "Islamist Separatism in France", the bill contains a plethora of measures on the neutrality of the public service, the fight against online hatred, the supervision of family education - ultimately the most discussed -, control of associations, transparency of religious practices and their funding, along with legislating against virginity certificates, polygamy and forced marriages.

Containing ome 70 articles, the legislation gave rise to 80 hours of debates and the inclusion of 144 amendments.

The bill also touches on several fundamental freedoms under French law such as the organisation of education and founding of associations, essentially making changes to the keystone 1905 legislation on the separation of Churches and State.

Macron Vs Le Pen 2022

Le Pen was easily beaten in the 2017 run-off by Macron, a result partly blamed on a dire performance in a televised debate against him.

In the intervening years, she sought to overhaul the image of the anti-immigration and anti-Europe party, giving it a more youthful edge, changing its name from the National Front (FN) and distancing herself from the legacy of its founder, her father Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Recent polls have suggested a far tighter race this time around, with Macron and Le Pen neck-and-neck in the ratings.

With the left still demoralised after the one term presidency of François Hollande, the one factor of uncertainty is the possible emergence of a figure on the right but no clear candidate has emerged.

Damanin's coinvictions in the spotlight

Le Monde daily newspaper has described the exchange between Darmanin and Le Pen in last weeks debate as "unprecedented", adding it was an "unexpected gift" for the far right leader to have been portrayed as moderate by a minister without having to change her policies.

"Usually the leader of the extreme right party is accused of being too radical, too intolerant, and of speaking contrary to the values of the republic. Mr. Darmanin chose the opposite strategy, trying to be firmer than her," it said.

A French government source, who asked not to be named, said that the accusation of "softness" laid at Le Pen could weaken her within her own camp but also risked "softening her radical image in the eyes of other voters" ahead of 2022.

Macron loyalist and Darmanin's predecessor as interior minister Christophe Castaner told French radio that not so much should be read into the softness jibe. "I don't think for a second that Gerald Darmanin shares [Marine Le Pen's] convictions".

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe