4,000 extra Paris police to enforce Covid rules on mild winter weekend

France remains under an overnight curfew. Will the forecast fine weather defeat the health regulations?
Text by: Michael Fitzpatrick
As forecasters promise a weekend of spring-like temperatures for most of France, thousands of extra police officers are to be deployed in and around Paris to ensure that people don't forget the rules for limiting the spread of Covid-19.  

"Don't drop your guard just because the weather's fine," is the message from Paris police headquarters.

To enforce that warning, 4,000 extra officers will be on the streets of towns and cities around the capital this weekend, 700 of them in central Paris alone.

The coronavirus situation "is still very fragile" the police authorities have warned.

From 6pm Friday – curfew time – 700 additional police officers will be on duty in Paris to ensure that the stay-at-home order is respected. 

They will take up strategic positions on main roads, at train and bus stations, and in shopping areas. They have been ordered to intensify the effort to check that those on the streets during curfew have the right to do so. 

On Saturday and Sunday, 4,000 additional officers will be on duty to ensure that those who live in the densely populated area around Paris continue to wear their masks while in public places, and that the rules on social distancing are not forgotten.

They will be particularly vigilant in public parks and gardens, where a regulation limiting to six the number of people who can share a picnic will be strictly enforced. Football matches and other group sports will also remain forbidden.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal justified the additional police effort, saying "the curfew has helped to stabilise the health situation. It is absolutely crucial that we continue that trend."

 

