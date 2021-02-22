Covid-19 continues to spread in France as death toll rises

France registered 160 Covid-19 related deaths on February 21, taking the total death toll due to the disease to 84,306. According to the figures released by the French public health agency, there were around 22,000 new cases registered on Sunday.

The agency also released an analysis of the progression of Covid-19 in France during the week of February 8.

It stated that despite a decline, the main epidemiological indicators nevertheless remained at a very high level "that reflected the intensity of SARS-CoV-2 circulation in the country."

It also stated that analysis of patients' data indicated transmissible variants, such as the UK variant, are becoming predominant.

New saliva tests

Meanwhile, starting Monday, 80,000 saliva tests are reportedly to be organised in places in France where schools are resuming. These tests will help the authorities to assess the circulation of the Covid-19 virus in schools.

France's public health authority (Haute Autorité de Santé) had authorised the use of saliva tests in schools but without rapid results. Instead, the results of these tests will be available within 24 hours.

In another Covid-19 related development, a decision is expected today on the new measures for the French southern city of Nice which is suffering an outbreak described as "out of control and spreading much faster than elsewhere in France."

Health Minister Olivier Veran said after visiting a Nice hospital this weekend the measures could include a stricter form of the curfew imposed nationwide in France or a weekend lockdown in the city.

Nice has recorded 700 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, three times the national average.

(with AFP)

