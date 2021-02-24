French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape, sexual assault

French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged by the Paris prosecutor with rape and sexual assault.

Gerard Depardieu, one of France’s most famous actors, has been charged with rape and sexual assault, accused of assaulting and raping an actress in 2018. The case, initially dropped, was revived when new evidence came to light corroborating the accusations.

Advertising Read more

The actress accuses Depardieu, 72, of raping and assaulting her at his home in Paris in August 2018, on two separate occasions.

Depardieu, who is currently under judicial supervision at home, has denied the accusations, through his lawyer.

The prosecutor’s office only addressed the charges after the case was leaked to the media. An initial investigation into the rape accusations was dropped in 2019, for lack of evidence, but prosecutors reopened the case last summer. They questioned in December, finding enough evidence to lead to criminal charges.

The name of the actress, who is in her 20s, has not been made public. Her lawyer told the AFP news agency that she hoped her client's "private sphere will be respected" as the case unfolds.

Fame and scandals

Depardieu is one of France's most prolific actors at home and has made a name for himself abroad, appearing in more than 200 films over the last 50 years.

He won a Golden Globe for his performance in the 1990 English-language romantic comedy “Green Card”. He is known for his roles in films such as "The Last Metro", "Jean de Florette" and “Cyrano de Bergerac”.

Known for his love of food and drink, he owns several restaurants and vineyards around the world. He also has a temper and has been caught up in scandals over the years.

In late 2012 he announced he was returning his French passport and going into exile in Belgium to avoid French taxes. He accepted an offer of Russian citizenship from President Vladimir Putin, who he regularly praised.

String of accusations

Depardieu is the latest famous or powerful man to be accused or charged with sexual assault or rape in recent months.

Last week one of France’s best-known television presenters, Patrick Poivre d'Arvor, was accused of rape.

A former French government minister, Georges Tron, last week began serving three years in prison for the rape of an employee.

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe