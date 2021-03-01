French ex-president Sarkozy sentenced to jail for corruption, abuse of power

Nicolas Sarkozy, who was France's president from 2007 until 2012, has been dogged by legal cases since leaving office.

A French court has convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy on charges of corruption and abuse of office, handing him a three-year prison sentence with two years suspended.

Advertising Read more

Sarkozy was found guilty of offering to help a judge obtain a senior job in Monaco in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into the former president's campaign finances.

The prosecution had asked for a four-year prison term, with two years suspended. The crime of official corruption carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Taking into account the two years suspended, the sentence of one year jail means it is unlikely Sarkozy will physically go to prison, a punishment that in France usually applies to jail terms of above two years.

The court said the 66-year-old, who was president from 2007 to 2012, would be entitled to request to be detained at home, but could be obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.

The court said the facts were “particularly serious” given that they were committed by a former president who used his status to help a magistrate who had served Sarkozy's personal interests. In addition, as a former lawyer, he was “perfectly informed” about committing an illegal action, the court said.

Sarkozy's two co-defendants, the lawyer Thierry Herzog and former senior judge Gilbert Azibert, were also found guilty and given the same sentence as Sarkozy.

Sarkozy will face another trial later this month along with 13 other people on charges related to the alleged illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

More details to follow shortly

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe