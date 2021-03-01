Police appeal for witnesses after photojournalist attacked Reims

The sector of Reims where the weekend attack took place.

French police have called for witnesses to help them with their inquiries into a weekend attack on a 65-year-old press photographer in the north-eastern city of Reims. The beating has left Christian Lantenois in hospital fighting for his life and is being investigated as an attempted murder.

Local police officials launched their call for witnesses to come forward, announcing that "on Saturday 27 February, between three o'clock and 3.10 in the afternoon, an individual was violently attacked in the Croix-Rouge district of Reims.

"An enquiry has been opened in an effort to determine the circumstances of the attack."

The police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

No arrests have been made.

THREAD 1/ 24 hours after being savagely assaulted in a district of #Reims while carrying out his mission to inform, the condition of French photojournalist Christian Lantenois of @UnionArdennais is still very worrying and life-threatening. #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/6PKtBAIhM6 — Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) February 28, 2021

The 65-year-old victim, Christian Lantenois, was attacked while reporting on groups of young people who had gathered in the Croix-Rouge district.

Scene of possible gang battle

He accompanied a colleague to the scene of a possible gang battle, but remained at a distance, in a vehicle clearly marked with the logo of his newspaper L'Union.

He was later found lying on the ground close to the vehicle, bleeding from the ears.

His medical condition is described as "critical but stable" by doctors at the emergency care unit at Reims University Hospital.

The photographer's newspaper has filed an official complaint with the police.

The attack has been widely condemned, with President Emmanuel Macron calling for the rapid arrest of those responsible.

