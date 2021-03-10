Healthcare professionals must be vaccinated, says French health body

A medical staff member vaccinates a colleague with a dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine during a visit by French Health Minister Olivier Veran at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group, in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris on February 8.

France's National Academy of Medicine has declared that the vaccination of healthcare professionals against Covid-19 "must become mandatory", adding that any hesitation is "unacceptable".

In a press release, the Academy emphasised that the vaccination of healthcare professionals against the current pandemic "must become compulsory".

It stated that in the current epidemiological situation, mass vaccination represents the main lever of action against Covid-19.

"Routine vaccination of health professionals, which has become a priority, cannot be considered as optional."

It added that "considering vaccination reluctance is ethically unacceptable among health care workers", vaccination against Covid-19 should be made compulsory for all health care professionals working in the public or private sectors.

It pointed out that the professional healthcare population "is responsible for 34% of nosocomial CoV-2 SARS clusters. For this reason, vaccination against Covid-19 is immediately available to healthcare professionals."

In order to protect their health and that of the patients in their care, they are a legitimate priority category for access to the vaccine.

However, the health body stated that Covid-19 vaccination coverage rates among doctors, nurses, nurses' aides and professionals working in Ehpad (old age residential facilities) "remains notoriously insufficient, comparable to those reported for influenza".

