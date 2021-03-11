Overwhelmed French hospitals send Covid patients to Belgium

On Wednesday France reported more than 30,300 new coronavirus infections – the highest number in two weeks.

Coronavirus patients in the northern-most French region of Hauts-de-France are being transferred to Belgium as hospitals reach saturation point.

The regional health agency (ARS) said intensive care beds were being made available at facilities in several Belgian towns in an effort to relieve pressure on overcrowded French hospitals.

"These transfers will involve Belgian border hospitals, which already have cross-border agreements with French hospitals,” the ARS said in a statement.

Patients from the regional capital Lille and other areas are to be transferred over the coming days depending on available capacity, the eligibility of patients and the agreement of families.

The first transfer was to see patients from Dunkirk, 10 kilometres from the border, sent to Furnes, in West Flanders.

More than 90 intensive care patients have already been moved to other facilities from Dunkirk over the past month.

