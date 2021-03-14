French education minister allays fears of Covid school closures, cancelled exams

France’s minister for education has said that the government will endeavor to keep schools open across the country and hopes that end-of-year exams will go ahead. He insists that there will not be a repeat of the 2020 Covid closures.

In an interview published by Le Parisien on Sunday, French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer insists that the national education board is doing everything in its power to avoid a repeat of the school closures in 2020.

"We can't close the schools until we've tried every other option," he said, adding he hopes the health situation will improve by June to such an extent that the holding of France’s baccalauréat will take place "in normal conditions.”

When asked whether in the event of a new Covid-19 outbreak, face-to-face tests will remain in place, Blanquer replied: "the health situation should be less critical by June, so logically, the Bac (final high school exams), the philosophy tests and the ‘grand oral’ will be held under the normal conditions of final examinations.”

In January, the Minister had to cancel the first series of specialised, “new baccalauréat” exams scheduled for March, in favour of continuous assessment, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Students concerned by continuous assessment

"There are virtues in final exams that recognise a student’s efforts,” Blanquer said, however he also lauded the advantages of continuous evaluation which he says “enhances the permanent effort" of studying. The minister was responding to fears among certain high school students that their final results could be devalued or downgraded because of continuous monitoring.

Following a decree issued in response to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on students and their studies, the government can adapt the conditions of the 2021 baccalauréat, depending on the evolution of the epidemic, up to two weeks before the tests are due to begin.

Covid testing in schools

Since the end of the winter holidays, some schools have begun Covid tests for students. Health authorities expect the tests to help prevent infections spreading in schools by identifying pupils who already have the virus.

The tests, carried out with parental consent, mainly target primary schools, where children are generally aged 6 to 10.

Less invasive than nasal swabs, the saliva tests involve the child spitting into a vial and for the samples to be quickly analysed for coronavirus antigens in a laboratory.

Earlier this month, Blanquer said France would be able to carry out 300,000 saliva tests per week by mid March.

Teenage violence on the rise

Meanwhile, in reaction to a surge in teenage violence and cyberbullying that have led to several deaths - the most recent being the drowning of a teenager in the Seine - Blanquer underlined the importance of keeping schools open.

"The violence that we currently see between adolescents would be worse if schools had been closed," the minister said.

"This is why minors are a priority: The opening of schools, colleges and high schools."

The education minister added that the government will also endeavour to reopen youth sports facilities "as soon as sanitary conditions allow."

