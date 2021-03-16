Wine auction to benefit research on influenza by France's Pasteur Institute

French red wine is seen poured into a glass in this file photo.

The 60th sale of wines of the Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges in Burgundy at the weekend fetched a record sum of 1.9 million euros, announced the organizers. The proceeds from the sale of a special charity barrel will go towards research on influenza mutations, carried out by the Pasteur Institute.

Advertising Read more

This year, 114 barrels, each of 228-litre capacity, were auctioned at the Château du Clos de Vougeot, bringing in a record 1.9 million euros.

The purpose of this sale, which was hosted by the Pasteur Institute's ambassador academician Erik Orsenna, is to finance the hospital and the retirement home managed by the Hospices de Nuits.

The Hospices de Nuits is a 'winegrower's hospital': with its medical service being financed by an estate of 12 hectares of vines brought in as donations over the years.

60e Vente des Vins des Hospices de Nuits-St-Georges : Le montant de la pièce de charité Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Saint-Georges VV s’élève à 49 380€.

Les dons seront reversés à l’@institutpasteur pic.twitter.com/vjN6W0xUqq — Château Clos Vougeot (@ChtClosVougeot) March 14, 2021

The average price of the barrels reached 16,868 euros compared to 13,179 euros in 2020.

This year's 'charity piece', a prestigious wine barrel traditionally destined for a specific organisation, was sold for 49,380 euros thanks to about 50 donations.

This sale of this item, containing the highest quality Premier Cru Les Saint-Georges, from 70 year-old vines will benefit the Pasteur Institute's research on influenza virus mutations, which can also be useful for Covid-19 variants.

In 2020, the sale of 121 pieces had generated a revenue of 1.6 million euros.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe