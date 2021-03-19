France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only

France’s health regulator has recommended that injections with the AstraZeneca vaccine should resume “without delay” but only to people aged over 55.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has just been injected with the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccine, in a bid to boost public confidence, following a week of mixed messages about the vaccine.

Castex said afterwards he had "felt nothing".

AstraZeneca vaccinations were briefly suspended in France and some other countries amid concern about the possibility of a link to blood clots.

However, the European Medicines Authority yesterday advised that it “was safe and effective” and should be used although it could not “rule out definitely” a link to a rare form of clotting disorder.

Clots are 'very rare'

Of the 1.4 million AstraZeneca doses given in France, 2 cases of blood clots have been reported, one in a 51-year old man and another in a 24-year old woman.

The French health authority, HAS, said its recommendation that the vaccine only be used on the over-55s was based on the fact that all of those who had blood clots following the vaccination were below that age.

HAS boss Dominique Leguludec said that such cases were “very rare” but “serious” and that pending further data, those under 55 who were eligible for jabs should be injected with the other three vaccines authorized in France: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson.

