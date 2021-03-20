French interior minister Darmanin hits out at mob violence in Verdun

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin condemned a mob attack on cars and property n the city of Verdun.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin on Saturday sent in reinforcements into the eastern city of Verdun after dozens of youths set fire to cars and a youth employment advice centre.

Advertising Read more

No one was injured in the attacks which the Verdun mayor Samuel Hazard blamed on drugs gangs seeking revenge following crackdowns on dealers in the Planchettes district.

"It is undoubtedly a question of reprisals,” said Hazard who went to the scene.

“The rule of law will be maintained. Intimidation or even threats will not make us back down. I will not give in. We will not give in."

Help

Darminin responded to Hazard’s call for extra help by promising to deploy seven extra officers from a roving force to stay in the region.

“I strongly condemn the violence that occurred in Verdun against our police forces,” said Darminin. “A consequence of our policy of targeting the places where these people do their deals.”

Je condamne très fermement les violences qui se sont produites cette nuit à #Verdun à l’encontre de nos forces de l’ordre, conséquence de notre politique de harcèlement des points de deal.



J’ai demandé à ce que des renforts soient envoyés sur place dès aujourd’hui. pic.twitter.com/8LXlKjRaZo — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) March 20, 2021

The violence erupted at around 1am on Saturday morning.

Alerted to the blazes, firefighters were warned not to go to the area following police reports of gangs loitering with stones and molotov cocktails.

They eventually went in with police protection to extinguish the fires.

Employment minister, Brigitte Klinkert, who visited the youth centre on 4 March, also took to social media to condemn the assaults.

Posting a picture of the building in flames, she added: "Shame on those who destroyed this.

Honte à ceux qui ont participé à ce gâchis !

La #missionlocale de #Verdun, que je visitais début mars, a été incendiée cette nuit.

Avec les acteurs publics et associatifs locaux, je ferai tout pour aider les jeunes à retrouver rapidement un cadre d'accueil et d'accompagnement. pic.twitter.com/k8a3GbqQeR — Brigitte Klinkert (@KlinkertBrigitt) March 20, 2021

"With the local associations I will do everything I can to help young people quickly find a framework of welcome and support."

Police said on Saturday they had interviewed one man about the incidents and were continuing their inquiries.

"The inhabitants of the Planchettes do not deserve to be stigmatised,” added Hazard.

“Those who commit these acts do not reflect what is done in this beautiful neighbourhood.”

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe