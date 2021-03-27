Macron considers worst-case Covid scenario, school closures back on the cards

Macron is under sustained fire after taking personal responsibility for not ordering a third national lockdown at the end of January

As France's Covid-19 figures continue to worsen, President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to expand existing health restrictions, with the possibility of school closures once again on the cards.

Advertising Read more

High schools in particular are struggling with "half-time" measures imposed last week that divide classes into two, with half of students home schooling in the morning and the other half in the afternoon.

Schools across the country remain open, but individual classes in the 19 departments under partial lockdown now face complete closure if one student tests positive, compared to the previous threshold of three.

#Covid19 | Renforcement des mesures sanitaires dans les écoles, collèges et lycées ⤵️https://t.co/LIYIaK9txq pic.twitter.com/DfTJjJB81q — Ministère Éducation nationale, Jeunesse et Sports (@education_gouv) March 26, 2021

“This will mean more class closures in the coming days,” Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Friday, pointing out that complete school closures would be a “last resort”.

School canteens, which have been blamed by some for accelerating the spread of the virus in schools, may also close on a case-by-case basis, according to Blanquer.

COVID-19 | Conférence de presse de Jean-Michel Blanquer sur la situation sanitaire et le protocole appliqué dans les écoles, collèges et lycées - 26 mars 2021 https://t.co/gcRRzsoCY7 — Ministère Éducation nationale, Jeunesse et Sports (@education_gouv) March 26, 2021

All pupils over six years old must wear masks in schools in France apart from in the canteen and when playing outside.

Reaction on social media has shown that many think stricter measures are long overdue.

#école #coronavirus #France

The mania for keeping schools open in the face of exploding coronavirus infections is like the Titanic's captain speeding into an iceberg.https://t.co/oeOEPAy9iv — Paris Writers News (@ParisWriters) March 26, 2021

A graph of Covid-19 cases in classrooms, produced by data analyst Professor Germain Forrestier of the University of Haute Alsace based on health ministry figures, shows that concerns are not misplaced: charts for the latest week of March show high numbers of Covid-19 cases in the age groups between 10 and 19 in most areas.

Petite coquille dans le titre, il faut bien entendu lire 19/03/2021 (et pas 2020), merci @yannicktanguyde



Versions corrigées 👇 pic.twitter.com/3IiBd7jCJc — Germain Forestier (@gforestier) March 23, 2021

If the situation worsens, France could again experience the kind of lockdown seen during the spring of 2020 during the first epidemic peak.

Daily newspaper Le Parisien said on Friday that Macron "may announce school closures" leading to a massive shift towards homeworking as soon as next Wednesday (1 April). Everything depends on figures from the start of next week, according to the paper.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe