World Autism Day: Macron meets French families, caregivers to reiterate support

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with hospital workers on the playground during his visit to the Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) Unit at Alpes-Isere Hospital in Saint-Egreve, France on World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited a monitoring center for autistic people near Grenoble on Friday, to mark World Autism Awareness Day. He reiterated the goal to have one center like this in each of France's 100 departments by 2022.

Together with Sophie Cluzel, Secretary of State in charge of People with Disabilities, and Claire Compagnon, who oversees the government's autism programme, Macron spoke with parents of autistic children and professionals at the Autism Spectrum Disorders unit in Saint-Egrève, near Switzerland, a center specialising in the detection and diagnosis of autism.

The Saint-Egrève facility was one of the first to be opened in the region. It has welcomed hundreds of children who are accompanied on-site during three half-days per week for periods of between 18 months and two years.

The creation of Saint-Egrève and similar centers is part of France's five-year “autism strategy” launched in April 2018.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 63 centers have been opened since. The ultimate goal is to have one center in each of France's 100 departments in 2022.

Early intervention package

Currently, some 6,800 children from 3,800 families have benefited from an "early intervention package," which is followed up by sessions with psychologists, occupational therapists or psychomotor specialists.

Several parents explained the relief these facilities have brought, since they offer a clear diagnosis and support structure to families who have often suffered years of incomprehension and fruitless consultations.

"My son Raphaël, who is six years old, is living again! He has friends, he is starting to learn to read and write," said Céline. She, however, worries that free follow-up visits may stop after two years.

"We saw dozens of doctors and paid thousands of euros before the correct diagnosis was finally made here," said Pierre, father of a 6-year-old girl.

Fourth Autism Plan

With financing of 400 million euros, France's fourth autism plan (2018-2022) has four main goals: early intervention, diversification of schooling methods, supporting scientific research, and strengthening support for the parents whose children are affected.

There are currently some 700,000 autistic people in France, while about 1 in 100 babies is born with a condition somewhere along the autism spectrum. Lack of good diagnosis, problems with education, discrimination and integration issues still stand in the way of better support.

"Adults tend to be forgotten" in this strategy, says Unapei, an association working with mentally handicapped people.

"This year in particular, because of the health crisis, we want to raise awareness about those who are once again forgotten, who are on a waiting list, or stuck in institutions where they are not supposed to be."

