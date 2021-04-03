France reports three new cases of thrombosis, more deaths after AstraZeneca jabs

The French Health Agency ANSM recommends that people who have received the AstraZeneva vaccine should consult a doctor immediately if symptoms persist beyond three days.

Three new cases of atypical thrombosis (clots) associated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, with two additional deaths, occurred in France between 19 and 25 March, according to the French medicines agency (ANSM).

Since the start of the vaccination, "twelve cases, including four deaths in total" of these rare thromboses have occurred in France, the ANSM said on Friday.

The health agency, which reported this risk a week ago, "reconfirms the very rare occurrence of this thrombotic risk" in people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But it also recalls that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirms the positive benefit/risk balance of vaccination with AstraZeneca in the prevention of Covid-19.

The ANSM recommends that people who have received this vaccine should consult a doctor immediately if symptoms persist beyond three days, such as "breathlessness, chest pain, swelling of the legs, abdominal pain, severe headaches, blurred vision, or bruising at a distance from the injection site".

Complaint filed

The family of a 38-year-old woman who died of thrombosis after receiving a first dose of the vaccine filed a complaint with the Toulouse prosecutor's office on Friday.

The complaint was filed "against X" -- not targeting any individual or entity at this stage -- a practice allowed in France when the circumstances of a case are still unclear, with the aim of "obtaining an investigation", the family's lawyer Etienne Boittin told French news agency AFP on Friday.

The woman, a social worker, who was vaccinated in mid-March due to her work at a centre with disabled people -- did not suffer from any particular health problems, added Boittin .

Her health deteriorated shortly after vaccination and she was hospitalised. She died on 29 March of a blood clot on the brain.

France and several other European countries resumed AstraZeneca vaccinations last month after briefly suspending the product over reports of blood clots in a small number of people who had the jab.

In a separate development, the UK medical regulator said on Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

"Out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly 7 have died," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement sent to AFP.

