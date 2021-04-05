Almost 200 Covid-19 deaths announced on Easter Monday in France

Medical staff treat Covid-19 patients at an intensive care unit in the city of Cambrai, northern France, 25 March 2021.

The French government announced 197 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Monday, bringing the total number killed by the coronavirus to 70,771.

People receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the country’s intensive care units also increased by 92, hitting 5,433 on Monday, surpassing the peak of France’s second wave of Covid-19 last October.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran told TF1 television on Monday that the number of patients in ICU could reach the same level seen in April 2020.

The first wave saw more than 7,000 people receiving treatment in critical care, with some having to be treated in temporary facilities because of the stress on an overstretched healthcare system.

France is currently under a third national lockdown that has been imposed to try and bring Covid-19 infections under control as the British variant of the virus grips the country.

