Macron set to detail timeline for reopening museums, bars, restaurants

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the timeline for reopening France must be announced "well in advance" to allow staff and business owners to prepare. Museums and café and restaurant terraces are set to go first.

President Emmanuel Macron is soon to unveil the various stages in the schedule to reopen France, which is set to begin mid-May with cultural venues and café and restaurant terraces, according to the government spokesman, who said announcements must be made "well in advance" to allow businesses to prepare.

Speaking on LCI television, Gabriel Attal said he could not commit to a date for the president’s address, but that it would be "soon".

"You have to find the best moment and that depends on two things. First, the government’s work on the stages of reopening must have moved forward,” he said, explaining that the cabinet was making progress in its regular meetings.

“The second thing is the announcements must be made well in advance so people who work in places that have been closed can prepare for their reopening. That requires a great deal of organisation and preparation.”

Attal also confirmed that travel restrictions within France will be lifted on 3 May, as expected.

