French government aims to lift State of Emergency by June

Police officers control people enjoying a sunny spring day along the banks of the canal Saint-Martin to enforce lockdown regulations, as country enters a third national lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, April 4, 2021

The French government is due to adopt a roadmap this Wednesday to end the country's state of emergency by early June. The proposal will allow the government to retain emergency powers until 31 October regarding the movement of people or the closure of shops if sanitary conditions require it.

According to parliamentary sources, the exit strategy to end the state of emergency - that was extended by parliament until 1 June - will be submitted to the National Assembly "around 10 May."

However, according to the proposed legislation, for a period of five months - from 2 June to 31 October - Prime Minister Jean Castex will retain the power to deploy exceptional measures "by decree, in the interest of public health and for the sole purpose of fighting against the spread of Covid-19."

Calendrier du déconfinement : Emmanuel Macron s'exprimera dimanche ou lundi, un plan détaillé attendu autour du 12 maihttps://t.co/dXIOU1S2SJ pic.twitter.com/v8GT0KvrsS — franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 28, 2021

The bill will therefore allow for the regulation of movement in certain regions across France if the active circulation of the virus is observed, prohibiting the movement of people and vehicles - restricting travel depending on professional or health requirements - as it has during the current lockdown.

"In response to localised deterioration of the health situation," the text specifies that the state of emergency could be extended until 31 October, "in one or more specific territorial districts," for a period of up to two months.

According to a French government source, "exemptions" at the end of the curfew - currently imposed from 7pm to 6am daily - may also be decided upon according to the evolution of the coronavirus.

