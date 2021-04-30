France announces Covid vaccination possible for all adults from 15 June

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that vaccinations against Covid-19 will be available to all adults from 15 June, regardless of any medical condition.

Today's declaration comes as Macron announced on Twitter that people over 50 can can sign up for vaccination from 15 May.

The age limit for vaccines is currently limited to the over 55s.

Earlier Friday, Health Minister Olivier Véran said that another four million people in France, aged 18 to 50 with chronic illnesses, such as heart conditions, high blood pressure or obesity, would now be eligible for vaccination as of this weekend.

Nearly 15 million people have received their first Covid jab in France, corresponding to 29 percent of the adult population.

Some 6.2 million people, just under 12 percent of adults, have now also received a second dose.

As France aims to ease its way out of its third lockdown, the government is hoping an accelerated vaccination campaign will enable the country to re-open more businesses, shops and other leisure activities.

France’s main Covid-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Wednesday, with the seven-day moving average of daily new infections falling to 27,366 compared with 38,000 when the lockdown began.

But authorities are still reporting some 30,000 virus infections each day and French hospitals are still close to being overwhelmed, with more than 5,800 critically ill patients in French intensive care units on Thursday.

Pfizer BioNTech seek jab approval for 12 to 15-year-olds

Meanwhile, Pfizer BioNTech have submitted a request with European Union drug regulators to extend the approval of the companies' coronavirus vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shots for the first time.

In a statement this Friday, the two companies said their submission to the European Medicines Agency was based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed the vaccine to be safe and effective.

The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

BioNTech and Pfizer previously had requested their emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also be extended to children aged 12 to 15.

The Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first one to be granted a greenlight by the EMA last December, when it was licensed for anyone aged 16 and over across the European Union.

