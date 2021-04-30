Covid-19 in France

Timeline for lifting Covid restrictions in France in May, June

Calendar
Text by: David Coffey Follow
French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out a roadmap for the reopening of the country after four weeks of national restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. RFI outlines the key dates and measures for coming weeks.

On Thursday, President Macron detailed a four-step plan to reopen the country and revive the French economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he has stated that the lifting of restrictions goes hand in hand with keeping the number of infections in check. 

France has recorded a total of 104, 253 deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, 321 of those in the past 24 hours as of Thursday. 

11,439 people were admitted to hospital in the past seven days; 1,786 of those to intensive care, according to the latest public health statistics.

Here are the key dates, stage by stage:

Stage 1: 3 May 2021

  • Curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am
  • Secondary schools reopen (with some restrictions)
  • Lifting of 10 km travel ban between regions
  • Non-essential shops remain closed
  • Working from home remains in place
  • End of daytime permission certificate when leaving household

Stage 2: 19 May

  • Curfew pushed from 7pm to 9pm
  • Reopening of all commercial activities*
  • Reopening of museums, monuments, cinemas, theatres and seated venues**
  • Reopening of open-air and indoor sporting activities**
  • Swimming pools - access possible for children only
  • Working from home remains in place
  • Reopening of bar and restaurant outdoor terraces (6 people max per table)
  • Gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited
  • Reopening of indoor and outdoor sporting venues with spectators**

Stage 3: 9 June

  • Curfew pushed from 9pm to 11pm
  • Reopening of all cafés and restaurants (6 people max per table)
  • Sports and cultural venues open to up to 5,000 people***
  • Lifting of travel restrictions for foreign visitors coming into France***
  • Limited return to work place
  • Reopening of international fairs, exhibitions and salons (up to 5,000 people max)
  • Reopening of gyms, sports halls, to include open-air contact sports and interior non-contact sports
  • Overseas tourists allowed to visit France***

Stage 4: 30 June

  • End of curfew
  • Sanitary measures and social distancing to be maintained
  • Events of up to 1,000 people – indoor and outdoor – possible***
  • End of limited restrictions, according to local health situation and public services
  • Limits to the capacity of events on ad-hoc basis, depending on health situation
  • Nightclubs remain closed

* Reopening on condition of respecting sanitary restrictions and protocols that are adapted to each place and activity

**800 indoors, 1,000 outdoors

***With a health pass

