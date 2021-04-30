Timeline for lifting Covid restrictions in France in May, June
French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out a roadmap for the reopening of the country after four weeks of national restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. RFI outlines the key dates and measures for coming weeks.
On Thursday, President Macron detailed a four-step plan to reopen the country and revive the French economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, he has stated that the lifting of restrictions goes hand in hand with keeping the number of infections in check.
France has recorded a total of 104, 253 deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, 321 of those in the past 24 hours as of Thursday.
11,439 people were admitted to hospital in the past seven days; 1,786 of those to intensive care, according to the latest public health statistics.
Here are the key dates, stage by stage:
Stage 1: 3 May 2021
- Curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am
- Secondary schools reopen (with some restrictions)
- Lifting of 10 km travel ban between regions
- Non-essential shops remain closed
- Working from home remains in place
- End of daytime permission certificate when leaving household
Stage 2: 19 May
- Curfew pushed from 7pm to 9pm
- Reopening of all commercial activities*
- Reopening of museums, monuments, cinemas, theatres and seated venues**
- Reopening of open-air and indoor sporting activities**
- Swimming pools - access possible for children only
- Working from home remains in place
- Reopening of bar and restaurant outdoor terraces (6 people max per table)
- Gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited
- Reopening of indoor and outdoor sporting venues with spectators**
Stage 3: 9 June
- Curfew pushed from 9pm to 11pm
- Reopening of all cafés and restaurants (6 people max per table)
- Sports and cultural venues open to up to 5,000 people***
- Lifting of travel restrictions for foreign visitors coming into France***
- Limited return to work place
- Reopening of international fairs, exhibitions and salons (up to 5,000 people max)
- Reopening of gyms, sports halls, to include open-air contact sports and interior non-contact sports
- Overseas tourists allowed to visit France***
Stage 4: 30 June
- End of curfew
- Sanitary measures and social distancing to be maintained
- Events of up to 1,000 people – indoor and outdoor – possible***
- End of limited restrictions, according to local health situation and public services
- Limits to the capacity of events on ad-hoc basis, depending on health situation
- Nightclubs remain closed
* Reopening on condition of respecting sanitary restrictions and protocols that are adapted to each place and activity
**800 indoors, 1,000 outdoors
***With a health pass
