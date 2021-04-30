Timeline for lifting Covid restrictions in France in May, June

French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out a roadmap for the reopening of the country after four weeks of national restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. RFI outlines the key dates and measures for coming weeks.

On Thursday, President Macron detailed a four-step plan to reopen the country and revive the French economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he has stated that the lifting of restrictions goes hand in hand with keeping the number of infections in check.

France has recorded a total of 104, 253 deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, 321 of those in the past 24 hours as of Thursday.

11,439 people were admitted to hospital in the past seven days; 1,786 of those to intensive care, according to the latest public health statistics.

Here are the key dates, stage by stage:

Stage 1: 3 May 2021

Curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am

Secondary schools reopen (with some restrictions)

Lifting of 10 km travel ban between regions

Non-essential shops remain closed

Working from home remains in place

End of daytime permission certificate when leaving household

Stage 2: 19 May

Curfew pushed from 7pm to 9pm

Reopening of all commercial activities*

Reopening of museums, monuments, cinemas, theatres and seated venues**

Reopening of open-air and indoor sporting activities**

Swimming pools - access possible for children only

Working from home remains in place

Reopening of bar and restaurant outdoor terraces (6 people max per table)

Gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited

Reopening of indoor and outdoor sporting venues with spectators**

Stage 3: 9 June

Curfew pushed from 9pm to 11pm

Reopening of all cafés and restaurants (6 people max per table)

Sports and cultural venues open to up to 5,000 people***

Lifting of travel restrictions for foreign visitors coming into France***

Limited return to work place

Reopening of international fairs, exhibitions and salons (up to 5,000 people max)

Reopening of gyms, sports halls, to include open-air contact sports and interior non-contact sports

Overseas tourists allowed to visit France***

Stage 4: 30 June

End of curfew

Sanitary measures and social distancing to be maintained

Events of up to 1,000 people – indoor and outdoor – possible***

End of limited restrictions, according to local health situation and public services

Limits to the capacity of events on ad-hoc basis, depending on health situation

Nightclubs remain closed

* Reopening on condition of respecting sanitary restrictions and protocols that are adapted to each place and activity

**800 indoors, 1,000 outdoors

***With a health pass

