High court upholds ban on French anti-migrant group Generation Identity

Members and supporters of far right group Generation Identity protest in Paris on 20 February, 2021.

France’s Council of State has upheld a government decision banning the far-right anti-migrant group Generation Identity (Génération Identitaire).

The country's highest judicial body said its ruling, which followed an appeal by the group, was proportionate to the seriousness that Generation Identity’s activities posed to public order and safety.

“Under the guise of contributing to public debate on immigration and the fight against Islamist terrorism, this group has for several years propagated ideas seeking to justify or encourage discrimination, hatred and violence against foreigners and the Muslim religion," the Council of State said.

⚖ Le Conseil d’État ne suspend pas la dissolution de l’association Génération identitaire



👉 Elle promeut une idéologie incitant à la haine et à la violence



👉 et peut être identifiée comme une formation paramilitaire



➡ https://t.co/6AWVCGEorV pic.twitter.com/XZ5Yaquze1 — Conseil d'État (@Conseil_Etat) May 3, 2021

In a tweet, the council went a step further, describing Generation Identity as a “paramilitary group”.

In March, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced a presidential decree to have Generation Identity dissolved in response to repeated efforts by the group to stop migrants from entering France.

Stunts performed by Generation Identity include conducting high-profile raids in the Alps and the Pyrenees, deploying vehicles to the Spanish border bearing the message “Defend Europe” and using drones to monitor the border.

Generation Identity spokeswoman Thaïs Descufon denounced the Council of State ruling as a "political” decision.

"It's not a surprise,” she said. “There was little chance that our request would be heard, but it's no less scandalous."

