French PM to disburse €10million for police security following terrorist attacks

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Friday that €10million would be spent on increasing security in police stations following fatal attacks in Rambouillet and Avignon.

Speaking at a police station in north of Paris this morning, Castex paid tribute to the victim of the latest attack on a police officer, who was killed Wednesday in Avignon during a drug bust.

Officer Eric Masson, was hailed by the Prime Minsiter as an "exemplary policeman" who died in the service of his country.

He also recalled that seven police officers died "on duty" in 2020 .

Éric Masson était un policier exemplaire, un serviteur de l'État, un serviteur de la République, mort au service de son pays. pic.twitter.com/TYr6sYtCaJ — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) May 7, 2021

Eric Masson "was committed to the fight against insecurity", he added, "particularly in the fight against all forms of trafficking, including that of narcotics."

During his address, the Prime Minister announced the release of €10 million to "strengthen the security of police stations", including the roll-out of individual police body-cams that will be implemented by the summer.

He also underlined that both he and Interior Minister Gerald Damanin would meet with French police unions by early next week.

Castex was with police in Sarcelles this Friday to unveil a government reconstruction plan aimed at renovating and modernising police stations and took the opportunity to highlight his administration's support for officers on a national level, promising the deployment of more gendarmes on the ground and the upgrading of police equipment.

